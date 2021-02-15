Keep Up The Good Fight

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the shift in COVID-19 Alert Levels shows that there is no room for complacency in the fight against the virus.

“We know that this is a complicated challenge and that some kind of resurgence was likely but we have stamped out the virus before and we can do it again.

“We’ve also been at Level 2 before so we know what to do.

“Please show a little patience with any disruption you encounter and remember to keep doing the simple things like washing your hands, turning on Bluetooth and using the COVID App and staying home if you’re feeling unwell.

“It’s also important to understand and follow health advice if you visited any of the locations of interest.

“There will be some people in our community feeling a little anxious and I would encourage them to ask for help if they need it.

“Continue to be kind to each other and think carefully about what you post online. We are all in this together.

“I’d also encourage people to get their information from official sources and beware of any emails/messages requesting financial or personal details in regards to vaccination as they are likely to be a scam.”

Official information sources:

https://covid19.govt.nz/

COVID-19: Contact tracing locations of interest | Ministry of Health NZ

https://www.facebook.com/UniteAgainstCovid19/

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

https://www.facebook.com/minhealthnz/

https://www.facebook.com/RPHWellington/

www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/covid19

www.facebook.com/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil

© Scoop Media

