Serious Crash: South Eyre Road, Swannanoa, Waimakariri District - Canterbury
Monday, 15 February 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
South Eyre Road in Swannanoa, Waimakariri
District.
Police were alerted to the single-vehicle
crash at about 3.30pm.
The vehicle has collided with a
power pole.
Initial indications are there are
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
