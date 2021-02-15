Waikato COVID-19 Testing Site Update

Expanded COVID-19 testing will continue in parts of Waikato tomorrow (February 16), with one new pop-up site being set up in Piopio.

The Founders Theatre site in Hamilton will extend its hours from 8am to 6pm

Claudelands Event Centre will be open from 9am to 5pm (entry via Gate 3)

The testing site at the Ōtorohanga Sports Club will be open from 10am to 6pm

A pop-up testing site will be set up in Piopio from 12pm to 3pm, location TBC.



These testing facilities are intended for people who are symptomatic or attended locations of interest during the times identified by the Ministry of Health.

Please do not visit these facilities if you do not meet these criteria as it will reduce access for those who do and require immediate testing.

Most GPs have testing capacity, but please contact Healthline first on 0800 358 5453.

Details for all locations offering testing are available on the DHB website.

