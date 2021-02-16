Water Supply Update 16 Feb
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|36mm
|45.5mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|45.5mm
|50.5mm
Dam storage (in total):n to
|*Today:
|60.22%
|Yesterday:
|59.93%
|Normal for this time of year:
|83.9%
Water consumption:
|Target for February 2021:
|511 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|412 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|442 million litres
- Yesterday’s rainfall combined with Aucklander’s exceptionally low water use helped push our total dam storage back up over the 60 per cent mark, after it fell to 53.93 per cent yesterday.
Please see our weekly water supply update.