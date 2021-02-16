Cowardly Poison Attack On Canal Road Native Trees

Overnight there was an attack on the contested stand of native trees at Canal Road. Around midnight a man snuck into the site and drilled poison into 18 of the trees, including the rare kawaka and other magnificent nearly century-old trees including Matai, Totara, Tawa and puriri in a concerted attempt to kill them. He was scared off by the Mana Rākau member on night watch. Today, on the 224th day of the community protest at Canal Road, the community are working fast to remove the poison and save the trees.

“This has been a devastating week for trees in Tāmaki Makaurau. This cowardly and malicious attack comes after mature native trees were destroyed at Campbell Road, Greenlane, the felling of three native trees on Henry Street on Tuesday and the removal of Big Mac, the scheduled macrocarpa in Avondale, on Friday,” said Juressa Lee, spokesperson for Mana Rākau.

“This attack on trees this week is the direct result of Auckland Council and Central Government’s failure to protect trees in Aotearoa,” she said.

Just 10 days ago the news broke of over 200 trees in Karekare that were poisoned using similar methods.

With expertise from arborists, Mana Rākau has developed a strategy to remove the poison and remediate the trees.

“Developer Paul Macey, of Made Homes, has refused to meet with the community to find a resolution that can see these trees saved. If he is responsible for this attack in the dark of night, it is a disgusting and cowardly act and no way that a member of any community should behave,” said Mana Rākau activist, Steve Abel.

“The community has been successfully standing together to protect these trees for 224 days. And our rapid response to this attack may save them still. As the efforts to destroy trees redoubles, so too must our efforts to protect them.”

Mana Rākau is calling on David Parker and Government to bring back general tree protection, and Mayor Goff and Auckland Council to reopen tree scheduling.

