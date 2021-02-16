Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Re-Imagining Kāpiti’ Event Poses Tough Questions For Kāpiti

Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

A leading Retail Sector Expert has posed some tough questions for Kāpiti businesses, decision-makers, and town centres at the first Chamber business event for 2021.

Chris Wilkinson, Managing Director of the award-winning First Retail Group, says Kāpiti has a small window to make the most of the opportunities presented by the opening of Transmission Gully and the next stage of the Kāpiti Expressway.

“Since Covid-19 there has been a significant shift in consumer spending. Our values have been transformed, with people seeking ‘feel good’ spending on home and leisure experiences. Locally, many businesses have seen around 10% growth in retail spending, and in some cases up to 30%. With more people looking to move to, and work from, Kāpiti there are great opportunities for local businesses to leverage the unique culture of the Kāpiti Coast. There is a hunger for change.

“To be successful, we need to define ‘Kāpiti’s edge’ to tell its unique story to customers, particularly the changing younger demographic who are seeking diverse and fresh experiences. Retail sprawl is a challenge - creating clusters of complementary businesses that work well together like Raumati Village, can really encourage visitors to a destination,” says Chris Wilkinson.

Jacinda Thorn, Co-Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber, says there were many engaged businesses in the room who are also hungry for change.

“Chris shared key insights on the retail sector and ideas on how we can move forward. The depth of passion in the room came to light through an engaging Q&A session. Our businesses want to have the conversation, and they also want to see our Council and other stakeholders such as property developers help drive this necessary change.

“To make the most of the small window open to us, there needs to be a proactive partnership between Council and Business to identify our edge, tackle business and commercial sprawl and create clusters of complementary businesses before we miss the boat.

“As our businesses deal with another Covid-19 level change, our local businesses need this practical support from the Council and other stakeholders sooner, rather than later. We know businesses are ready for the challenge, are our community leaders?” asks Jacinda Thorn.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 