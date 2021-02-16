Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Layout Changes On State Highway 1 (SH1) Near Johnstones Hill

Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: NX2 Group

From Tuesday 23 February 2021, there will be a new road layout for traffic north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnels. Realignment of the northbound lane means traffic will be running adjacent to the southbound side of SH1.

The Johnstone Hill Tunnels will remain open in both directions and access to the Hibiscus Coast Highway free route will remain available following the changes.

The road layout changes will be formed over a period of two nights on Sunday 21 February and Monday 22 February 2021 from 9.00pm – 5.00am. Once the new road layout is in place, works will continue for a further three nights from Tuesday 23 February to Thursday 25 February 2021, this will enable us to complete the Hibiscus Coast Highway tie-in works.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place on SH1 north of the tunnels while these night works take place.

The tunnels area can be a traffic bottleneck, especially on public holidays so we’re making these changes after Waitangi weekend to avoid further delays.”

These changes will ensure crews have a safe working area while they progress the works at the northern end of the tunnels which will eventually connect it to the new motorway.

“Safety is our highest priority, and the reduced speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place for the duration of the works. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey,” says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

“We ask that drivers keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our work crews and road users, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted by work activity.”

The latest road layout changes are part of a staged sequence of work to seamlessly connect SH1 to the new 4 lane motorway under construction.

When it opens in mid- May 2022, the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NX2 Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 