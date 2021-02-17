Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Benefits Go Far Beyond Pipes In The Ground

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 8:37 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

What lies beneath Blenheim is a mostly unseen but significant driver of economic activity for Marlborough.

Since Marlborough emerged from COVID Level 4 in August last year, more than $30 million in critical infrastructure contracts have either been awarded or restarted in the region with local contractors benefitting from close to $17 million of these. This is just one part of the Council’s overall capital expenditure (core infrastructure) programme, which is budgeted to be $74 million in 2021/2022.

Two of the more significant core infrastructure projects already underway are the northwest Blenheim sewer upgrade ($13.7 million) and Muller Road wastewater, stormwater and watermain replacement ($3.4 million) works.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council’s key focus had been on delivering its planned core infrastructure programme. “This has provided significant opportunities and downstream expenditure for local contractors which was the intent,” he said.

One of the biggest ticket items, the upgrade to the Blenheim northwest sewer, went to a Canterbury-based branch of national firm, Schick Civil Construction. “Schick Civil proved to have the appropriate skills and experience to ensure the successful completion of this significant project,” said the Council’s Assets & Services Manager, Richard Coningham. “They also committed to using plenty of local sub-contractor expertise over the life of the 18-month project.”

Schick Civil’s Stakeholder Manager Nathan Twaddle said local employment had also been a priority, with more than half a dozen staff who are either Marlborough-based or have moved to the region as a result part of the project team.

“We know it is a privilege to work on a project of this importance to the Marlborough community” he said. “Local employment and use of local subcontractors are an important part of ensuring the benefit extends beyond pipes in the ground.”

Other than some key supervisory staff, Schick Civil has looked to recruit locally, with a focus on employing new people to the industry, rather than sourcing from other local contractors. “Those new local staff have been provided training that will help their career opportunities in the future and build more resilience and capacity in the sector locally,” said Nathan.

“With sustainability being a key driver, it is also common sense to use local wherever possible, we reduce thousands of road miles by working with people and procurement in the region,” he said.

As of December 2020, there were 22 Schick Civil staff working on the project and 23 subcontracting staff. January 2021 was expected to have similar personnel numbers.

Local subbies working on the project are the sealing contractors (TC Nicholls), aggregate suppliers and cartage (Edridge), traffic management (Men at Work), and water main disinfection (Crafars). CMT Group, HydroTech and Aotea Electrical are also subcontracting at various stages of the project.

The Muller Road Three Waters project was also tendered exclusively to local contractors and was won by Fulton Hogan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 