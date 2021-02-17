Crash: State Highway 5, Ohaaki
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State
Highway 5 just south of Ohaaki Road.
Police were
alerted to the crash between two trucks at about
8:35am.
Initial indications are that one person has
been seriously injured, and another three have sustained
moderate to minor injuries.
The road is closed between
Ohaaki Road and Te Toke Road.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage
Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ's Saudi Military Sales
A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isnâ€™t really cricket, this three day breathing space isnâ€™t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. Weâ€™re really waiting to see if weâ€™re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>