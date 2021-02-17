Crash: State Highway 5, Ohaaki

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 5 just south of Ohaaki Road.

Police were alerted to the crash between two trucks at about 8:35am.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured, and another three have sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The road is closed between Ohaaki Road and Te Toke Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

