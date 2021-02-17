Saturday’s Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway Open Day Postponed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth Motorway Open Day, which had been scheduled to take place this Saturday (20 February), has been postponed, following this afternoon’s announcement that the Auckland region will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tonight.

One thousand people were expected to attend the event, in addition to project staff. Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 gatherings are restricted to 100 people or less.

To keep our staff, partners, stakeholders and the community safe, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 Alert Levels and announce a rescheduled date for the open day as soon as we’re able.

Waka Kotahi recognises there was a lot of interest in the Open Day and thanks the public for their patience.

Once a new date for the Open Day has been confirmed, we will be in contact with those who held tickets for this Saturday’s event to let them know what they need to do. We will also advertise the new date through our usual channels, including our Facebook page, website, Construction Update and Mahurangi Matters newspaper.

