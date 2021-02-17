Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Update: Transport In Auckland Under Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

The Government has announced that Auckland will be moving to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm tonight, 17 February, until Monday when it will review its next steps.

The Government is advising that the general rule for Alert Level 2 is to play it safe. This means that if you are feeling sick you should stay home. Do not go to work or school feeling unwell. Do not socialise, and if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 you should avoid using public transport when travelling to a medical appointment.

Under Alert Level 2, the Government says you can travel, but make sure you do it in a safe way. This means:

  • Follow good hygiene practices;
  • Keep records of what travel services you use;
  • Keep track of who you have been in contact with;
  • Keep your distance from groups of people you do not know, where possible;
  • Minimise the number of places you stop on the way to your destination;
  • Do not travel to events which do not meet the requirements for gatherings at Alert Level 2.

Public transport will continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements in place. Per Government advice, it is recommended that you maintain physical distancing from people you don’t know while on public transport and please scan the Ministry of Health’s NZ COVID Tracer app QR code.

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, and the Government says to consider wearing a face covering under Alert Level 2 when you cannot maintain physical distance from people you do not know elsewhere.

“I want to thank Aucklanders for their efforts over the last few days. I know it hasn’t been easy,” says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

“However, a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious. The vital thing now is for people to keep following the rules: wear a mask on public transport, continue scanning the QR codes and get tested if you are feeling unwell.”

Fares will continue to be charged during Alert Level 2. Cash will not be accepted on public transport. Customers must tag on/off with their AT HOP card and we strongly recommend that you register your AT HOP card to help with contact tracing should it be required. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand.

Those travelling on public transport should still avoid peak times unless it is necessary. This is to further ensure that safe physical distancing between staff and customers can be maintained. AT’s customer service centres remain open, and customers can plan their journey ahead with the AT Mobile app or the journey planner on our website.

AT has taken numerous measures to help keep customers safe on our network and maintain effective and safe public transport services for our customers, these include:

  • Our AT Mobile app indicates the available capacity that is on a bus or train service at any given time adjusted to alert level restrictions, so customers will know if any required physical distancing will be achievable before they board. Bus drivers will move to only dropping customers off once a vehicle is at capacity;
  • We’re ensuring that all public transport is being thoroughly cleaned regularly. See a video of some of our cleaning here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpAHT7gpQRI
  • Buses and trains are being spot checked, with touch surfaces being regularly cleaned;
  • We will be actively monitoring our timetables while at Alert Level 2 and will make changes to timetables as needed. For timetable information download the AT Mobile app or go to: www.at.govt.nz;
  • Our cleaners and other essential staff are using PPE and will maintain clear physical distancing rules ­ — such as using the ‘bubble’ rule with our teams, strict hand-washing prior to and after completing tasks — and other measures as they go about their work on our vehicles, stations and facilities to minimise the risk of COVID-19 as much as possible.

In addition, parking in AT buildings and on-street will continue as will the enforcement of parking restrictions, bus lanes and other special vehicle lanes.

Parking and transport compliance staff will also be assisting authorities by monitoring physical distancing behaviour across our network and assisting essential healthcare and community testing facilities with any transport related issues.

Shared micromobility schemes such as e-scooters and e-bike rentals can return under Alert Level 2 provided they meet the physical distancing guidelines and other public health guidance (including cleaning guidelines), as per Government advice.

Work sites will continue to operate under strict Health and Safety protocols based on Ministry of Health Guidance and industry best practice. These measures will continue to include: physical distancing, compulsory PPE, hygiene practices, recording site entry and exit and separating teams into zones on our larger sites.

Inductions for new project staff and compulsory COVID 19 education and training will be part of ongoing site protocols while in Alert Level 2, plus any new restarted work will require contractors to submit COVID-19 Health and Safety plans and protocols to demonstrate a safe working environment.

Engagement (both informing and consulting communities on upcoming projects) will continue under Alert Level 2 except for the following channels:

  1. No drop-in sessions or public meetings;
  2. No, or very limited, face-to-face meetings with members of the public, stakeholders or elected members.

Instead of face-to-face communication, AT will engage via channels such as telephone calls, teleconference calls, e-mail and webcasts.

All AT offices will open at Alert Level 2. During Alert Level 2 external visitors are not encouraged to come into our offices unless absolutely essential. Any visitor that does enter an AT office will be asked to register their full contact details at reception areas and will be expected to comply with physical distancing measures that will be in place.

Be mindful that the Government’s advice continues to be that the best defence against COVID-19 is to limit our interactions with others and practice good hygiene.

We know this is once again a challenging time for us all. We ask that people be understanding and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation.

And remember, please travel only if necessary.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

For any general queries call us at 09 355 3553 – Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 