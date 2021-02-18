Update: Serious Assault Near Te Papa

Detective Sergeant Andrew Compton:

17 February 2021

The victim of an assault outside Te Papa, Wellington on Saturday evening has tonight died in hospital after his life support was turned off earlier today.

Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

The enquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

A 28-year-old-man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault and we are not seeking anyone else.

A decision is yet to be made as to whether further charges will be filed.

Police are still appealing to witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the assault or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday 13 February between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2643.

© Scoop Media

