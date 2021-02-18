Summer In The Square - Weekend Of Events Cancelled

Auckland Live, our partners and artists involved in Auckland Live Summer in the Square regret to announce that due to Auckland being in Covid-19 Alert Level 2, events scheduled from Thursday 18 – Monday 22 February will not be going ahead. Due to the nature of the events planned and difficulty limiting audience numbers in Aotea Square, the events have been cancelled to support the welfare and safety of our artists, staff and audiences.

These events are:

The Latin Fiesta, which was also originally scheduled to take place Friday 19 – Sunday 21 February, has been postponed until Friday 16 – Sunday 18 April.

We are monitoring advice from the Ministry of Health and will provide further updates on the remaining Summer in the Square events scheduled for this month as soon as information is available.

