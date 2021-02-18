Gas Leak - Glenview, Hamilton
Thursday, 18 February 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising people to avoid the Pelorus Street,
Glenview area following a gas leak.
A gas main is
being repaired after it was struck during construction work
at around 11:45am.
Police are on scene assisting with
traffic control.
We ask people to avoid the area while
the incident is dealt with, and for people in the immediate
vicinity to stay indoors if
possible.
