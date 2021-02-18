Serious Crash: Southbridge, Selwyn District - Canterbury
Thursday, 18 February 2021, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
between a truck and a car in Southbridge, Selwyn
District.
Police were alerted to the crash at the
intersection of Main Rakaia Road and Northbank Road just
before 6pm.
Indications are there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Updates will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more