Crash - Auckland City
Friday, 19 February 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the
harbour bridge.
A motorcyclist has been injured in a
crash involving a truck.
The crash has occurred on a
northbound lane which is currently blocked.
As a
result, traffic congestion is heavy on the northbound lanes
and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
