Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sport Hawke’s Bay Grants $141,000 To The Regional Play, Active Recreation And Sport Sector

Friday, 19 February 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Sport Hawke’s Bay has approved funding for 14 new projects across the region with a focus to get more tamariki and rangatahi active through the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

Funding was available through two funds which closed early February, with projects up to $10,000 applying to the ‘Fast Fund’, and larger projects, up to $40,000 applying to the ‘Full Fund’.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Partnerships Advisor, Kate Benny says “This was the first funding round for 2021 and as result we had a great response to both funds”.

“It has been great to meet with so many new organisations who are working alongside tamariki and rangatahi across Hawke’s Bay and to be able to support them financially to get young people active”.

“This month we have been able to support a wide range of projects from the Central Hawke’s Bay Children’s Day through to focussing on providing more opportunities for girls to play rugby alongside the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union”.

Sport Hawke’s Bay granted $62,371 through the ‘Fast Fund’ with the breakdown being $1,100 to Play projects, $12,847 to Active Recreation projects and $48,424 to Sport projects.

Over $79,000 was granted through the ‘Full Fund’ with the breakdown being $68,232 granted to Active Recreation projects and $11,290 to Sport projects.

“We really encourage anyone looking at applying for funding to have a read over our guidelines on the website and to get in touch before applying. The more organisations we can support the better, we are here to help”

For a full list of successful applicants see below or visit www.sporthb.net.nz

The Fast Fund Round 4 applications are now open and close on 10 March with successful applicants notified on 19th March. The Full Fund Round 3 applications close on 9 April.

“If you have a project that provides play, active recreation and sport opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi get in touch” Benny adds.

What is the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa?

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport NZ and Sport Hawke’s Bay. The fund aims to support programmes or projects that focuses on play, active recreation, and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi. These may be new or already operating with a focus on:

  • Children and young people in higher deprivation communities
  • Girls and young women (5-18)
  • Disabled children and young people (5-18)
  • For 2020-2021 an additional priority group will include young women aged 19-24
Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa – Fast Fund Round 3 February 2021
Organisation Project Name Amount 
Basketball Hawkes Bay Hoop Skills 2021 $5,600.00 
Central District Council CHB Children’s Day 2021 $1,100.00 
Epic Ministries Inc. Hip Hop Mentoring Dance Group $5,000.00 
Eskview Football Inc. Outreach Programme $4,000.00 
Fairhaven School I Deserve a Chance $9,650.00 
Hastings Christian School Upliftment/ Whakapiki Ake $7,570.00 
Hawkes Bay Rugby Junior Girls Summer Module $1,640.00 
Hawkes Bay Rugby Girls Gala Day $3,000.00 
Marewa School Kokokaha Yachting Experience $3,400.00 
Omakere School Ki O Rahi $2,314.00 
Omakere School Tennis for All $2,800.00 
Playball Hawkes Bay Playball for Hawkes Bay Home Educators $5,114.00 
Takapau School Ki O Rahi $6,850.00 
Volleyball Hawkes Bay Volleyball Activate $5,000.00

For more information visit sporthb.net.nz

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa – Full Fund Round 2 February 2021
Organisation Project Name Amount 
Hawkes Bay Rugby Holiday Programmes (Maraenui, Flaxmere, Girls Only) $11,290.00 
Napier Boys High School Mountain Bike Program $17,400.00 
StarJam Talent Expansion Programme $32,592.00 
Te Aratika Charitable Trust Developing Active Men of Valour $18,243.00

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sport Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 