Sign Up For Movin’March And Join 127 Schools
Movin’March is fast approaching but there is still time for schools to sign up for the month-long free initiative that encourages students to walk, cycle and scoot to and from school.
Led by Greater Wellington Regional Council and supported by local councils, Movin’March invites schools (year 0-8) from across the region to get active over the month of March.
Last year over 37,000 students took part in Movin’March and more than 71 active students walked away with MYRIDE vouchers, Prezzy cards, Warehouse Stationery prizes, and Family passes to Zealandia, Wellington Zoo and Staglands.
Greater Wellington Regional Council travel choice coordinator Kirsty Barr says so far we’ve had an epic 127 schools that have already signed up for 2021.
“We have heaps of different competitions that encourage students and whānau to participate. From our whānau photo competition to a new challenge called Movin’Minds, where students can think creatively about how to persuade their peers to walk or wheel to school,” says Kirsty.
Movin’March continues its sustainability theme with the return of their ‘planet-friendly’ prize packs that together with the stamping of passports, really motivate families to walk or wheel to school over March and beyond.
“We really love the way students express their concern for the planet, so we’ll keep supporting their environmental mind-sets with our merchandise and prizes that continue a stronger environmental theme,” says Kirsty.
“This month is all about encouraging children to not only get active, but also to think about why our travel choices are important and how sustainable travel positively effects the environment.”
There are also classroom resources for teachers to integrate Movin’March into the school curriculum, more Te Reo options, and a total of 12 x $400 MYRIDE vouchers to be won across the region.
Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair and Councillor, Roger Blakeley says, “Every year we see an incredible turn out for Movin’March – it’s fabulous to see tamariki, families and schools getting active, which supports student and families’ wellbeing.
“We really encourage schools to sign up now, so their students can take part this in wonderful initiative,” adds Cr Blakeley.
To sign up for Movin’March visit: www.movinmarch.com/
ENDS
