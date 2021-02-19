Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sign Up For Movin'March And Join 127 Schools

Friday, 19 February 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Movin’March is fast approaching but there is still time for schools to sign up for the month-long free initiative that encourages students to walk, cycle and scoot to and from school.

Led by Greater Wellington Regional Council and supported by local councils, Movin’March invites schools (year 0-8) from across the region to get active over the month of March.

Last year over 37,000 students took part in Movin’March and more than 71 active students walked away with MYRIDE vouchers, Prezzy cards, Warehouse Stationery prizes, and Family passes to Zealandia, Wellington Zoo and Staglands.

Greater Wellington Regional Council travel choice coordinator Kirsty Barr says so far we’ve had an epic 127 schools that have already signed up for 2021.

“We have heaps of different competitions that encourage students and whānau to participate. From our whānau photo competition to a new challenge called Movin’Minds, where students can think creatively about how to persuade their peers to walk or wheel to school,” says Kirsty.

Movin’March continues its sustainability theme with the return of their ‘planet-friendly’ prize packs that together with the stamping of passports, really motivate families to walk or wheel to school over March and beyond.

“We really love the way students express their concern for the planet, so we’ll keep supporting their environmental mind-sets with our merchandise and prizes that continue a stronger environmental theme,” says Kirsty.

“This month is all about encouraging children to not only get active, but also to think about why our travel choices are important and how sustainable travel positively effects the environment.”

There are also classroom resources for teachers to integrate Movin’March into the school curriculum, more Te Reo options, and a total of 12 x $400 MYRIDE vouchers to be won across the region.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair and Councillor, Roger Blakeley says, “Every year we see an incredible turn out for Movin’March – it’s fabulous to see tamariki, families and schools getting active, which supports student and families’ wellbeing.

“We really encourage schools to sign up now, so their students can take part this in wonderful initiative,” adds Cr Blakeley.

To sign up for Movin’March visit: www.movinmarch.com/

Note to editor:

The schools that have already signed up for Movin’March:

1Avalon SchoolHCC
2Belmont School (Lower Hutt)HCC
3Boulcott SchoolHCC
4Eastern Hutt SchoolHCC
5Epuni SchoolHCC
6Fernlea SchoolHCC
7Hutt Central SchoolHCC
8Kelson SchoolHCC
9Konini Primary School (Wainuiomata)HCC
10Koraunui SchoolHCC
11Korokoro SchoolHCC
12Maungaraki SchoolHCC
13Naenae SchoolHCC
14Normandale SchoolHCC
15Pomare SchoolHCC
16Randwick SchoolHCC
17Rata Street SchoolHCC
18Raphael House Rudolf Steiner Area SchoolHCC
19Sacred Heart School (Petone)HCC
20St Bernadette's School (Naenae)HCC
21St Claudine Thevenet SchoolHCC
22St Michael's School (Taita)HCC
23Tawhai SchoolHCC
24Wainuiomata Primary SchoolHCC
25Waterloo SchoolHCC
26Wilford SchoolHCC
27Kapakapanui SchoolKCDC
28Kapiti SchoolKCDC
29Kenakena SchoolKCDC
30Otaki SchoolKCDC
31Our Lady of Kapiti SchoolKCDC
32Paekakariki SchoolKCDC
33Paraparaumu Beach SchoolKCDC
34Paraparaumu SchoolKCDC
35Raumati Beach SchoolKCDC
36Raumati South SchoolKCDC
37Waikanae SchoolKCDC
38Adventure SchoolPCC
39Corinna SchoolPCC
40Discovery SchoolPCC
41Mahinawa Specialist School and Resource CentrePCC
42Maraeroa SchoolPCC
43Natone Park SchoolPCC
44Papakowhai SchoolPCC
45Paremata SchoolPCC
46Pauatahanui SchoolPCC
47Porirua SchoolPCC
48Postgate SchoolPCC
49Pukerua Bay SchoolPCC
50Rangikura SchoolPCC
51Russell School (Porirua East)PCC
52St Pius X School (Titahi Bay)PCC
53Wellington Seventh-day Adventist SchoolPCC
54Birchville SchoolUHCC
55Fergusson Intermediate (Trentham)UHCC
56Fraser Crescent SchoolUHCC
57Mangaroa SchoolUHCC
58Oxford Crescent SchoolUHCC
59Pinehaven SchoolUHCC
60Plateau SchoolUHCC
61Silverstream SchoolUHCC
62St Brendan's School (Heretaunga)UHCC
63St Joseph's School (Upper Hutt)UHCC
64Totara Park SchoolUHCC
65Trentham SchoolUHCC
66Upper Hutt SchoolUHCC
67Carterton SchoolWAI
68Chanel CollegeWAI
69Dalefield SchoolWAI
70Douglas Park SchoolWAI
71Featherston SchoolWAI
72Fernridge SchoolWAI
73Greytown SchoolWAI
74Kahutara SchoolWAI
75Martinborough SchoolWAI
76Masterton IntermediateWAI
77Masterton Primary SchoolWAI
78Solway SchoolWAI
79South End SchoolWAI
80South Featherston SchoolWAI
81St Mary's School (Carterton)WAI
82St Patrick's School (Masterton)WAI
83St Teresa's School (Featherston)WAI
84Tinui SchoolWAI
85TKKM o WairarapaWAI
86Wainuioru SchoolWAI
87Whareama SchoolWAI
88Amesbury SchoolWCC
   

...

