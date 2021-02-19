Appointment Of New Auckland City Missioner

The Auckland City Mission has appointed a new City Missioner ahead of the upcoming departure of Chris Farrelly, who has held the position for the last five years.

Board Chair, Joanna Pidgeon, says everyone involved with the Mission will miss Chris’ visionary and compassionate approach.

She says he has much to be proud of, noting his biggest legacy will the Mission’s most ambitious project to date, HomeGround, due to open later this year. The HomeGround precinct is a purpose-built place of healing and transformation, with features including apartments for people experiencing homelessness, community spaces and a health centre.

“Chris is an exceptional leader who has expanded and improved services exponentially, to provide greater and more sophisticated support to more people in desperate need. Under his guidance, the organisation has also taken a lead in exploring long-term solutions to the societal issues of homelessness, food insecurity, addiction and affordable health-care,” says Ms Pidgeon.

In appointing a new Missioner, the Board was clear they needed to find a successor who would continue with the transformational work underway.

Ms Pidgeon is delighted to confirm Helen Robinson is the incoming Missioner. She says Ms Robinson has all of the qualities needed to ensure the Mission keeps working towards a better Aotearoa.

“Helen will be familiar to the Mission whanau whanui as she is currently the organisation’s General Manager of Social Services and has been an employee for almost a decade. Helen brings to the role a deep knowledge of the Mission’s work and an even deeper commitment to a more equitable world, cemented by a strong background in social services.”

On behalf of all involved with the Mission, Ms Pidgeon welcomes Helen into her role and thanks Chris and wishes him well as he leaves to spend time with his family.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Chris for all he has achieved for the Mission. And we look forward to welcoming Helen into her new role.”

Mr Farrelly’s last day as the Auckland City Missioner is 1 April 2021. Ms Robinson begins the role on 2 April 2021.

