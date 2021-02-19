Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Discuss Future Of Proposed Kāpiti Gateway Next Week

Friday, 19 February 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council will meet next week, Thursday 25 February, to discuss the future of the proposed Kāpiti Gateway.

Council papers released today include background information about the project, the recently completed independent review of the benefits, risks and feasibility of the project and potential operating models undertaken by PwC, and alternative options for increasing the number of carparks in the Paraparaumu Beach area.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says the PwC report includes adjusted visitor projection numbers and a review and lessons from other similar ventures across the country.

“Having assessed the revenue and risks of a variety of potential uses and functions of the Gateway, PwC have recommended operating models that differ from those in the Indicative Business Case that was submitted as part of the Council’s application to the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

“Selecting a business model, which minimises the cost to ratepayers, has been a key consideration from the start of the Gateway project,” Mr Maxwell said.

“It is also important to note that Council would not be pursuing the Gateway project if we did not have the support of the Department of Conservation, our iwi partners and the Kāpiti Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, and a strong evidence that it will deliver positive social, cultural, environmental and economic outcomes for our district.”

PwC’s report concludes that there are three equally viable options that would support Council’s investment objectives and have complementary functions. Based on available data, information and assumptions, PwC have also stated in their report that they anticipate that all three options have the potential to break even within five to six years.

The recommended PwC options include:

· option “K”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, office, gift shop, café and bar/brasserie

· option “J”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, gift shop, café and bar/brasserie

· option “F”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, office, gift shop.

In making their decision on whether to progress with the proposal Council is also expected to discuss the issue of carparking in the area. The Council paper discusses the proposal to reduce the number of public carparks on the Maclean Park site by 17 parks, leaving 14 car parks.

Mr Maxwell said “Council is fully aware of the need to address carparking in the area and has looked at a range of options to help offset the loss of public carparks.

“Options include redeveloping the Council-owned public car-park on the corner of Kāpiti Road and Maclean St and investigating a commercial agreement with the Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club to provide all-day/overnight parking for people visiting Kapiti Island.”

“This will be part of a wider review of carparking in the Paraparaumu Beach area.”

Council advises members of the public who wish to speak to this item on the Council meeting agenda that they must book ahead by emailing Democracy.Services@kapiticoast.govt.nz by 12.00noon, Wednesday 24 February.

For further information about public speaking time visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/meeting-process/public-participation-at-meetings/

To view the Council paper to be discussed on Thursday 25 February visit: https://kapiticoast.infocouncil.biz/Open/2021/02/CO_20210225_AGN_2297_AT.htm#PDF2_ReportName_9696

For further information about the proposed Kāpiti Gateway, including artists impressions, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/projects/kapiti-gateway-centre/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 