Council To Discuss Future Of Proposed Kāpiti Gateway Next Week

Kāpiti Coast District Council will meet next week, Thursday 25 February, to discuss the future of the proposed Kāpiti Gateway.

Council papers released today include background information about the project, the recently completed independent review of the benefits, risks and feasibility of the project and potential operating models undertaken by PwC, and alternative options for increasing the number of carparks in the Paraparaumu Beach area.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says the PwC report includes adjusted visitor projection numbers and a review and lessons from other similar ventures across the country.

“Having assessed the revenue and risks of a variety of potential uses and functions of the Gateway, PwC have recommended operating models that differ from those in the Indicative Business Case that was submitted as part of the Council’s application to the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

“Selecting a business model, which minimises the cost to ratepayers, has been a key consideration from the start of the Gateway project,” Mr Maxwell said.

“It is also important to note that Council would not be pursuing the Gateway project if we did not have the support of the Department of Conservation, our iwi partners and the Kāpiti Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, and a strong evidence that it will deliver positive social, cultural, environmental and economic outcomes for our district.”

PwC’s report concludes that there are three equally viable options that would support Council’s investment objectives and have complementary functions. Based on available data, information and assumptions, PwC have also stated in their report that they anticipate that all three options have the potential to break even within five to six years.

The recommended PwC options include:

· option “K”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, office, gift shop, café and bar/brasserie

· option “J”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, gift shop, café and bar/brasserie

· option “F”: biosecurity, visitor/discovery centre, office, gift shop.

In making their decision on whether to progress with the proposal Council is also expected to discuss the issue of carparking in the area. The Council paper discusses the proposal to reduce the number of public carparks on the Maclean Park site by 17 parks, leaving 14 car parks.

Mr Maxwell said “Council is fully aware of the need to address carparking in the area and has looked at a range of options to help offset the loss of public carparks.

“Options include redeveloping the Council-owned public car-park on the corner of Kāpiti Road and Maclean St and investigating a commercial agreement with the Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club to provide all-day/overnight parking for people visiting Kapiti Island.”

“This will be part of a wider review of carparking in the Paraparaumu Beach area.”

Council advises members of the public who wish to speak to this item on the Council meeting agenda that they must book ahead by emailing Democracy.Services@kapiticoast.govt.nz by 12.00noon, Wednesday 24 February.

For further information about public speaking time visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/meeting-process/public-participation-at-meetings/

To view the Council paper to be discussed on Thursday 25 February visit: https://kapiticoast.infocouncil.biz/Open/2021/02/CO_20210225_AGN_2297_AT.htm#PDF2_ReportName_9696

For further information about the proposed Kāpiti Gateway, including artists impressions, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/projects/kapiti-gateway-centre/

