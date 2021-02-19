Serious Crash - Stancombe Road, Flat Bush

Police are attending a two vehicle crash on Stancombe Road in Flat Bush which occurred just before 3pm.

One person is in a critical condition while a second person has sustained moderate injuries.

A section of Stancombe Road is currently closed and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be examining the scene.

An investigation will take place into the circumstances of the crash.

We advise motorists in the Flat Bush area to expect delays while work is carried out at the scene.

