Police Seek Information On Missing Man Raymond Horn

Police searching for missing man Raymond Horn would like to speak to anyone who was in Queens Park, Invercargill on Monday morning as they may have seen Raymond in the park area and have information that can assist.

The CCTV footage here shows Raymond walking through Queens Park between approximately 10:20 am and 11 am.

This is a current image of what Raymond was wearing.

We urge anyone that was in the park between these times to contact Police.

We also urge any property owners in the area near the park to thoroughly search their dwellings and properties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P045508171.

© Scoop Media

