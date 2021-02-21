Serious Crash, Waiuku - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 21 February 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Saturday, 20 February
Police are responding
to a serious crash in Waiuku.
The crash, involving a
car and a motorcycle, occurred on Waiuku Road shortly before
6pm.
Two people have been seriously
injured.
Diversions are in place as the road will be
closed for some
time.
