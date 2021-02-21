Police Continue To Search For Missing Man In The Waikato River

Police are renewing a search this morning for a person who is missing following a water incident in the Waikato River last night.

Police received a report at 7:56 last night of a man who had come of his jetski.

An aerial search was carried out last night by Eagle and will resume today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jetski last night in the river near Frost Road.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.

ENDS

