Update: Christchurch Homicide Investigation
Monday, 22 February 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police have charged a 38-year-old man with
Murder following the discovery of a man's body at an Armagh
Street property yesterday.
The man appeared in the
Christchurch District Court this
morning.
