Warm Temperatures For The Last Week Of February

Monday, 22 February 2021, 12:17 pm
MetService

A blocking high over New Zealand is beginning to move away, but MetService says there’s still a few more days of warm and dry weather for most.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, “A low pressure system approaching Aotearoa from the Tasman Sea slows to a crawl, as our resident ridge of high pressure holds it at bay.” The fronts associated with this low make landfall in the South Island overnight on Tuesday, bringing rain to the West Coast, but weaken and stall out before they reach the North Island.

While the blocking high remains, most of the North Island can expect maximum temperatures to stay in the mid to high twenties. Auckland is predicted to consistently reach a maximum of 25°C every day this week, but Masterton deserves a special mention, with a predicted maximum of 31°C today (Monday).

The east coast of the South Island also has high temperatures in store this week. Although the West Coast is expecting a thorough soaking, the air in the northwest flow will dry and warm considerably as it travels over the Southern Alps. The resulting foehn winds see Christchurch climbing to 31°C on Tuesday and remaining hot and dry through Wednesday. Other east coast regions will also see temperatures in the high twenties until Thursday.

It’s not all sunshine and beach weather, however. As the low pressure system approaches, northwesterly winds pick up, and several regions in the South Island are at risk of severe gales on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain is also likely for the West Coast of Te Waipounamu / South Island, with further Severe Weather Watches or Warnings to be issued as the week progresses. “MetService advises keeping up to date with Severe Weather forecasts at metservice.com,” Bakker advises.

Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

