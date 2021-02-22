Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Conservation Volunteer Programme Helps Keep Baring Head Beautiful

Monday, 22 February 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Since 2018 participants of Conservation Volunteer NZ’s Conservation Work Skills (CWS) programme have contributed to a variety of projects that help to make Baring Head a site of natural beauty and historical significance.

Greater Wellington Councillor and Parks Portfolio Leader Prue Lamason says with 33,000 hectares of land to manage, the council is grateful for the many volunteer groups and programmes like this that help to take care of our parks.

“Many of the native trees we see at Baring Head are a direct result of the hard work of CWS crew members. Past and present members have planted around 7000 trees in the park. Young native trees are fragile and prone to getting smothered by weeds, so the group also comes back to do weeding and ensure the plants are thriving.

It’s not only the natural environment that benefits. CWS participants helped to restore the historic Baring Head lighthouse complex, a project spearheaded by the Friends of Baring Head. Thanks to their collective mahi, the complex will soon be open to the public, and people will be able to visit and discover the stories of this unique location.”

The CWS programme, developed by Conservation Volunteers NZ in partnership with the Ministry for Social Development, helps local jobseekers on a benefit get back into the workforce by equipping them with practical and transferable skills. The 12 week programme consists of two weeks of pre-employment training, followed by 10 weeks of paid employment.

Kiri Ericsson, CWS Team Leader, says that the programme has empowered dozens of Wellingtonians to find paid work since its inception three years ago.

“We’ve had about 50 people from Kāpiti, Porirua and Lower Hutt through the programme, and so far we’ve had over 70% of our participants find relevant employment as a direct result of their involvement in CWS,” she says.

But the programme is about more than helping people find work, Kiri says.

“Participants leave the programme feeling connected to their communities, and the land that they worked on. Quite often, they’ll continue to help out on the projects they were involved in through CWS long after the programme finishes.

It might sound like a cliché, but it’s really inspiring to see people’s dream job become a reality. If they believe in themselves and work hard, they can persevere. I think sometimes they surprise themselves,” Kiri adds.

Applications for the CWS programme are now open. For more information, visit: https://conservationvolunteers.co.nz/conservation-work-skills/ or email Kericsson@cvnz.org.nz

To explore the dozens of groups that operate in Greater Wellington’s parks or join one yourself, visit www.gw.govt.nz/volunteer/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 