South Taranaki Multi-Cultural Festival

If you’re feeling a bit down because you can’t fly overseas and get your fix of exotic cuisines or sway to rhythm of the beat in a foreign country, make sure you get the family together for South Taranaki’s own “Taste of the World”, a multicultural food and music festival being held on Friday 12 March.

This community event bought to you by the South Taranaki District Council, will be presented by international singer, actor and performer Frankie Stevens at the Hāwera Community Centre from 5-9 pm.

“It’s a great time to celebrate all the wonderful diversity in our District” says Mayor Phil Nixon. “We’ll have music and dance performances from different cultures across the world, so come on out, buy your tea from one of the local vendors and enjoy the free entertainment. If you can’t fly there, we’ll bring the world to us,” he says.

“We’re delighted to have Frankie Stevens emcee our event – he’s a highly experienced emcee, accomplished entertainer and I understand he’ll also sing a bracket or two for us.” Frankie was born in Wellington, his mum was Māori and his dad Scottish, and is well known from years of singing internationally, touring with Olivia Newton John, Shirley Bassey, Milton Berle and Sammy Davis Jnr to name just a few. Frankie has had his own TVNZ show, appeared on TV in episodes of Lawless, Hercules and Hawaii Five-O and in recent years live in Christmas in the Park and Show Times Spectacular.

The programme of events will be released soon on the Council’s website and facebook page, but expect music from Scotland, dance from the Philippines, drumming, belly dancing, kapa haka and food ranging from fresh sushi, paella and Asian fusion, pizza, delicious Turkish delight and hāngī. There’ll be something for everyone – so bring the family along to enjoy the diversity our community.

