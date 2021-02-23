Update: Christchurch Homicide - Cordons Remain In Place

Cordons will remain in place today while Police continue a scene examination following the death of a man at an Armagh Street property on Sunday.

A cordon extends from the intersection of Armagh Street and Barbadoes Street and includes part of Armagh Street east of that intersection.

The scene in this particular case is extensive and we appreciate this has caused both a concern and an inconvenience for those living in this area.

We would like to thank the local community for their continued understanding.

It is expected we will be in a position to lift the cordons later today.

We continue to ask anyone with relevant information to come forward and speak with us.

Please contact 105 and quote file number 210221/8900.

Detective Inspector Kylie Schaare:

