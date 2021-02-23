New Sportshub Will Help Turn The Wheels Of Marlborough Sport

Just as spokes unite in the hub of a wheel, so too will a number of Marlborough’s sporting codes join together under one roof in the Lansdowne Park Sportshub.

From left, Marlborough Netball Association chairwoman, Beth Tester, Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor and Tasman Mako Brand Ambassador Graeme Taylor – netball and rugby are two of a handful of Marlborough sports which will share the new multi-code facility at Lansdowne Park

The hub, known in te reo Māori as pokapū, will provide a central place and focal point for netball, rugby union, touch rugby, softball and beach volleyball, and include toilets, change rooms and office space for sports administration staff. A kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop will also be included. Other groups will also have the opportunity to use the multi-code facility.

“A hub is the central part of a wheel from which the spokes radiate and we like to think of the new sportshub as being that place from which the sporting codes can fan out, utilising the shared building space and the fields and amenities at Lansdowne Park,” said Assets & Services Committee chair, Councillor Nadine Taylor. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this new multi-use model is the envy of sporting codes across provincial New Zealand,” she said.

Local company Robinson Construction Limited was awarded the contract and began work in April 2020. “This is another great example of a Council project in progress creating employment through the local construction supply chain – a project being carried out by locals for the benefit of locals,” said Clr Taylor.

Tasman Mako Brand Ambassador Graeme Taylor said he saw the opportunity of the new shared space as a “cross-pollination” amongst the local sporting fraternity.

“We are all in this sports world together and we can learn from other people and they can learn from us. I think it is an awesome concept. I think the Council’s leadership role in this project has been outstanding – it is for the betterment of the Marlborough community. We are thrilled with the project and can’t wait to get in,” he said.

Marlborough Netball Association chairwoman Beth Tester echoed these sentiments, saying netball also cannot wait to be in its new home at the hub. “It was a huge decision for our code but we can’t wait to join with the other sports and believe it will be a giant step towards future proofing our sport in Marlborough,” she said.

Work on the new $4.3m multi-code shared space building, located between the netball courts and the No. 1 rugby pitch, is on track for completion by the middle of this year.

