Ethkick West 2021 Set To Unite Communities Through Football

A celebration of community, diversity and football is returning to West Auckland on 20 March with the fifth annual Ethkick West tournament.

Taking place at Parrs Park on 20 March, the popular free event provides an opportunity for people from different backgrounds and cultures to come together for a family day of friendship and football.

Organised by Community Waitākere and Sport Waitākere, the 7-a-side tournament is sponsored by The Trusts with funding support from the Waitākere Ranges Local Board and Office of Ethnic Communities. Other supporters include Waitākere Ethnic Board, NZ Police, Oratia United Football Club and Northern Region Football.

“This event is widely enjoyed by our many ethnic communities and is an important fixture on the West’s cultural and sporting calendars – bringing cultures together through their common love for football. We’re thrilled to be bringing it back for the fifth year – this year’s event is already stacking up to be bigger and better than previous years,” says Mark Allen from Community Waitākere.

West Auckland has one of the most diverse populations in the country. Expected to enter this year’s competition are teams representing countries as far afield as Afghanistan, China and Cambodia, as well as Fiji, Brazil and Zimbabwe.

The tournament is free with the teams and supporters participating in Ethkick West representing all ages and abilities. Registrations are now open, with social and competitive grades available for men and women.

Ethkick West 2021 promises plenty of football, cultural celebration and a great line-up of free family-friendly entertainment. The opening ceremony takes place at 8.30am with the first games kicking off at 9.15am. Easily accessible by public transport, the event is smoke and alcohol-free.

