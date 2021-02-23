Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Race Relations Day Forum For Whangarei

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Race Relations Day 2021 will be marked in Whangārei with a free public event featuring three invited speakers, at Forum North’s Cafler Room on Monday March 22 from 12pm.

The day commemorates South Africa’s Sharpeville massacre in 1960, and is the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The forum format began in 2019 just days after the Christchurch massacre, while the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid. It begins with light refreshments, with speeches and questions from 12.15 to 2.15pm. Workers are welcome to bring their lunch.

Speakers are Andrew Judd, Hori Parata, and Sue-Anne Moo. Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai will make opening remarks.

Hori Parata is a Ngatiwai kaumatua with responsibility for kaitiakitanga. He is a member of the national Māori advisory groups for the Environmental Protection Agency and MPI’s Kauri Dieback programme, and pioneered whalebone retrieval by initiating a protocol with DoC. He is concerned to protect cultural sites of significance within the Ngatiwai rohe.

Sue-Anne Moo is a lawyer trained in Singapore, now resident in Whangārei. She is passionate about improving access to justice, and bridging the gaps between different cultures. She is active in social services addressing information needs, and support for new migrants.

Andrew Judd is a former Mayor of New Plymouth who has successfully campaigned to remove discriminatory legislation allowing council decisions to create Māori wards and constituencies to be put to referenda through a petition of ratepayers. He is the writer of the 2021 State of the Pākehā Nation essay commissioned by Whangārei anti-racism education group Network Waitangi.

Each will give a presentation and there will be time for questions from the floor.

Organisers are four frontline agencies that support the settlement of migrants into Whangārei – Multicultural Whangārei, Citizens Advice Bureau, English Language Partners, and Women’s International Newcomers Group Social – with the support of the District Council community development team, and Northland’s Immigration NZ relationship manager.

The forum will be live-streamed from the Multicultural Whangarei Facebook page, and in the event of a Covid-19 level change, the event will be an online Zoom with the link provided by that agency.

Background information

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on 21 March. On that day, in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid pass laws. Proclaiming the Day in 1966, the United Nations General Assembly called on the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.

In 1979, the General Assembly adopted a programme of activities to be undertaken during the second half of the Decade for Action to Combat Racism and Racial Discrimination. On that occasion, the General Assembly decided that a week of solidarity with the peoples struggling against racism and racial discrimination, beginning on 21 March, would be organised annually in all states.

Since then, the apartheid system in South Africa has been dismantled. Racist laws and practices have been abolished in many countries, and there is an international framework for fighting racism, guided by the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Advice Bureau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 