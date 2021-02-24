Manawatu Rural Areas Move To Restricted Fire Season From Wednesday

The Rangitikei, Manawatu and Palmerston North rural districts will move from an open fire season to a restricted fire season from 8am Wednesday 24 February.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks says, "ground conditions in the districts have changed enough now for us to need to move to restricted."

"A restricted fire season means you will need to apply for a permit for any outdoor fire and follow the conditions listed on your fire permit," he says.

"You can have a hangi or umu, and use a gas-fired BBQ but follow the safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz"

Horowhenua rural district and all towns in the region remain in open fire season.

A total fire ban however, remains for all beaches across all districts.

Find out which fire season your area is in and to apply for a fire permit if required at www.checkitsalright.nz.

