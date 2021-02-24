Recognising And Rewarding Safe Truck Drivers

Police is taking part in Truck Driver Appreciation Week being rolled out this week at locations throughout New Zealand.

The initiative is led by NZ Truck and Driver and supported by trucking industry partners Road Transport Association, My Trucking, National Road Carriers, Eastland Wood Council, Tairāwhiti Road Transport, and Police.

“We are really pleased to take part in this long running positive initiative that recognises the trucking industry for the valuable contribution made to New Zealand’s economy,” says Inspector Mike Brooklands, Manager Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST).

“When we engage with truck drivers it’s normally to ensure they and their truck are safe to operate on our roads.

This week we will be reminding truck drivers of their safety responsibilities but also acknowledging the important role they play.”

Road safety is a critical health and safety at work issue so by focussing on the safety of commercial vehicles (driver and truck) we are achieving safer roads for all road users.

As a Road to Zero partner we want a New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes.

“Trucking companies have a duty of responsibility to ensure their vehicles are safe and not put their drivers and other road users at risk.

“Truck drivers also have a responsibility themselves to check that the truck and trailers are safe to operate by holding the correct RUC-COF and registration, and ensure loads comply with the permitted gross vehicle weight allowed and other load regulations.

And of course, have the appropriate class of driver’s licence and the correct endorsements for dangerous goods carriage.”

While trucks are not involved in significantly more crashes per km than other vehicles, truck crashes are more likely to be fatal (accounting for over 20% of road deaths).

CVST staff will be at the CVST/weigh pit sites identified within the 15 Truck Driver Appreciation Week locations.

Before giving out an appreciation gift bag CVST staff will be conducting breath screening tests, checking logbooks and undertaking level three inspections.

