New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom On Methanex Waitara Valley Plant

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Following the Methanex announcement on its Waitara Valley plant, here is a statement from New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom:

"It’s really disappointing to hear Methanex is mothballing its Waitara Valley methanol plant and it will have a massive impact on workers as one of the region’s biggest employers, but it was inevitable given our Government seems determined to end the oil and gas industry in New Zealand as soon as they can with increased coal use likely to make up much the shortfall in energy demand in the short to medium term.

"We know how to look after each other in Taranaki and we’ll rally round those in need. This is a reminder that Aotearoa’s transition to a lower emissions economy will be felt far more severely in Taranaki, and Government and our Prime Minister need to honour their commitment to supporting our region through multi-year investments to help our people and economy with a just transition over the next 10 to 20 years.

"It drives home Taranaki’s message to the bureaucrats in Wellington that we have to start working in a more collaborative and integrated way towards a low emissions economy and Central Government needs to stump up the cash and assist with the shaping ideas for strategic investments to ensure Taranaki continues to be a net contributor to NZ Inc in years to come while New Zealand retains its ability to determine its own energy future."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


