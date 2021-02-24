Update – Lower Hollyford Road, Southland - Southern
Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died following
a serious crash on Lower Hollyford Road, near the Te Anau
Milford Highway in Southland.
Police were notified at
about 1pm that a truck had left the road.
The sole
occupant sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been advised and an investigation into the
circumstances of the crash is
underway.
