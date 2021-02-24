Update – Lower Hollyford Road, Southland - Southern

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a serious crash on Lower Hollyford Road, near the Te Anau Milford Highway in Southland.

Police were notified at about 1pm that a truck had left the road.

The sole occupant sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

