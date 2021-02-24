Update - Serious Crash, Waitematā - Waitematā

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Dome Forest.

A further three people were injured.

One of those is in a serious condition.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:30am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The road has now re-opened and diversions are no longer in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information which may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210224/9597.

