Update - Serious Assault, Manawatu Prison

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, acting Central District Field Crime Manager:

Police can advise that the victim of an assault at Manawatu Prison on 11 February 2021 has died in hospital yesterday.

Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

The enquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

A 29-year-old man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

He is next due to appear in the Dannevirke District Court on 30 April 2021.

Investigators will now conduct further enquiries to determine what, if any, further charges will be filed.

