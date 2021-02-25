Cargobike Trial Competition For Whānau– Zero Emissions And 100% Fun

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

The families of five schools and early childhood centres are trialling cargobikes and getting the chance to win a $8000 cargobike prize pack, thanks to a partnership between Greater Wellington Regional Council and Bicycle Junction.

Travel choice coordinator Hilleke Townsend says, “The cargobike trial is an awesome opportunity for whānau to try a new form of travel at no cost, and to enter a competition to win a cargobike and Bicycle Junction vouchers.”

Cargobikes can carry up to three children plus their gear, making them a fun, safe and environmentally friendly way to get from A to B - even with kids in tow.

“Families have loved the fresh experience a cargobike offers to the sometimes stressful supermarket or school drop-off trip,” adds Hilleke.

Each family will submit a story and photo or video of their cargobike experience to enter the competition and be in to win.

Alongside the main prize, nine other families will scoot off with a $200 Bicycle Junction voucher and four lucky families will have the option to buy a cargobike at 20% discount.

The competition will be judged in early March and the winners announced at Bicycle Junction Family Cargobike Picnic on 14 March 2021.

Greater Wellington councillor David Lee who will be on the judging panels says, “I’m really looking forward to hearing about all the positive experiences whānau have had on the cargobikes.

“It’s awesome to see the community getting involved in sustainable forms of travel, being active and enjoying our beautiful region in a new way,” says Cr Lee.

From the feedback so far, the trials have been eye-opening for many participants who hadn’t considered the possibility of riding with the whole family, says Bicycle Junction owner, Dan Mikkelsen.

“We love seeing two or sometimes three kids on the back of their parent’s cargobike. We know those kids will grow up to understand that driving a car is not a rite of passage, just another less fun option to get about.

“These trials are a great way for families to try out the cargobikes on a recreational day out and a full commute cycle, and to see if it will work for the whole family before committing to buying one,” says Mr Mikkelsen.

Sign up for a family cargobike trial to see how a cargobike could suit your whānau: https://www.bicyclejunction.co.nz/blogs/news/family-cargobike-trial

For more information on the Family Cargobike Picnic, visit: https://www.facebook.com/bikegreaterwelly/

