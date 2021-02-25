Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Trial Layout For Knights Road Creates Safer Connections

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Creating safer and more enjoyable journeys along Knights Road for all modes of transport is the goal of a five week trial of a new road layout.

This trial aims to test the temporary layout and includes two temporary lanes for cycling, scooting and other active transport modes, speed cushions and signage to encourage slower speeds around the Waterloo intersection and changes to parking and median strip.

Knights Road has been selected because it is a key link between public transport hubs, active transport modes and Lower Hutt’s CBD. A safer journey on this key route between Waterloo Station, the new Beltway cycle route and Lower Hutt’s CBD serves Lower Hutt residents of all ages regardless of how they chose to move around our city.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that providing safe options that give people real choice on how they get around our city is part of the vision for the future of Lower Hutt’s transport network.

"We’re planning for a city that not only tackles congestion, but also encourages more cycling, walking and other active ways of getting around Lower Hutt," says Campbell Barry.

"We are a growing city, and there is a need to build infrastructure that provides more choices to get around and make it easier for people to choose active transport."

"Shared walking and cycling infrastructure is an essential part of world-class cities, and is increasingly what people expect."

Claire Pascoe, Lead Advisor Urban Mobility at Waka Kotahi, says "The Innovating Streets programme is all about helping councils start to make progress faster, at lower cost and in a way that helps them engage more meaningfully by actually testing solutions in real life. We’re pleased to support this pilot through the Innovating Streets fund, and look forward to finding out what the council learns as a result."

The new layout reflects the feedback and engagement with the people that live on and use Knights Road, which include elements that can be safely tested in a temporary way.

Temporary trials like the Knights Road Connection let us test in real life how well a solution works in a timely and cost effective way. They allow the layout to be changed or adapted based on real time monitoring and feedback from the people that use the street most often.

Campbell Barry says that a vital part of the process is getting feedback on the new layout.

"We encourage people who live on and use Knights Road to share their feedback based on their experiences of the new layout."

"Understanding what is working well and what could be improved moves us toward the best solution for the street and the people that use it."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 