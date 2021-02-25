Gang Focus Results In Wairoa Arrests

Acting Eastern District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Brent Greville:

For the past six weeks, Police in Wairoa supported by staff from Gisborne, Napier and Hastings have had a concentrated focus on quelling recent gang conflicts in the area.

As a result of this increased focus in Wairoa, Police have made 15 gang-related arrests which have included members of both the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

Five men were charged with offences in relation to recent incidents including violence, firearms and drugs charges.

A further ten were arrested on warrants to arrest.

Twelve search warrants have been executed as part of this ongoing operation targeting organised crime including one in Napier where three pistols Title not set properly.....pictured) and a set of ballistic armour were seized.

We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated.

It causes immeasurable harm in our communities – harm that we are committed to reducing.

Eastern Police will continue to target gangs and anyone else who involve themselves in organised crime and the illegal possession of firearms.

Along with directly focusing on this type of offending, Police will continue to have dialogue with gang and community leaders in an ongoing effort to prevent future violence.

This focus is in line with the Police Commissioner's announcement of the nationally co-ordinated operation, Operation Tauwhiro, which is focused on preventing harm and enforcement in our communities.

© Scoop Media

