Have You Seen Marni Sheppeard?

Police continue to appeal for help from the public to locate Christchurch woman Marni Sheppeard.

The 53-year-old female was reported missing in January 2021.

She was last heard from in Christchurch around 5.20am on Thursday 19 November 2020 when she posted on her Twitter account, a photo of herself with the title “off to the mountains”.

Police enquiries have established that she has travelled by bus to the west of Christchurch before her last recorded bank transaction was made around 8.30am on 19 November 2020 at the Darfield Fruit and Vegetable Store.

Ms Sheppeard has extensive mountain experience and has survived previous search and rescue operations.

In 2003, she survived eight days after being stranded with an associate on an exposed ridge in Arthur’s Pass National Park.

Prior to this she was rescued from a crevasse after injuring her ankle climbing in the Swiss Alps.

She is known to frequent the Arthur’s Pass and West Coast areas.

She is described as being around 162cm and of slim build.

She was last wearing a black t-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

Police are concerned for Marni’s safety and wellbeing and are working on a few narrow leads into her possible whereabouts.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have spoken with or seen Marni since 19 November 2020.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.

© Scoop Media

