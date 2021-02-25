Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don't Let A Mistake Change Your Life This Hunting Season

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As we head into the roar, it’s important to remember to identify your target beyond all doubt, it could save your life, or your mate’s.

Today, Ross is sharing his story after he and his long-time hunting partner faced a very tragic lesson on a hunting trip in 2008.

Ross has been kind enough to share his story as a reminder to all hunters that safety must absolutely come first.

“Ross was shot by his hunting partner after they had agreed not to load their firearms or hunt as they took separate paths through the bush to an allocated meeting point,” says Acting Superintendent Mike McIlraith.

“A number of factors led to this tragedy, so it’s important that hunters remember the safety basics when heading out this season.

“Plan ahead – take communications devices and a personal locator beacon so if something goes wrong you can get help quickly.

Take a first aid kit and make sure you know the basics of first aid – a day’s training could make a world of difference, it did for Ross.

“Wear high vis – we can’t say this enough.

You don’t want to become a mistaken target out there.

And that leads to the most important point of all – identify your target beyond all doubt.

“In Ross’ words – it’s far better to let the animal go than to make a mistake if you’re not 100 percent sure what you’re shooting at.

“Both Ross and his friend’s lives were changed forever.

Ross still suffers from his injuries.

“While his friend was convicted of careless use of firearm causing injury, the consequences were so much deeper and far reaching.

“Don’t let this happen to you or your mates this roar.”

