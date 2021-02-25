Appeal For Offender To Come Forward Following Alexandra Stabbing

A 22-year-old man is in a stable condition following a stabbing in Alexandra overnight.

Police investigating the stabbing believe it occurred about 11:30pm following a confrontation between two people known to each other.

The two had been involved in an incident earlier in the evening.

The victim of the assault was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition where he remains following surgery.

Police are following a strong line of enquiry and are aware of the identity of the alleged offender.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw says he should hand himself in to Police.

“The alleged offender is aware that Police wish to speak to him.

We encourage him to contact us immediately, and would discourage others from assisting him by transporting or hiding him from Police.”

Police believe he has left the immediate area and may have travelled to Southland.

Anyone with information which can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210225/1718, or ask to speak to Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw.

