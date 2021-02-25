Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Encouraged To Share Thinking, Ideas

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Community engagement on Hamilton City Council’s draft Long-Term Plan will kick off next Friday 5 March 2021 after the Consultation Document was adopted at today’s (25 February 2021) meeting.

The draft Long-Term Plan includes $3.7 billion over 10 years to keep the city running alongside $2.5 billion for capital projects, and Councillors want to hear from the community about any of its proposed spending.

The Consultation Document asks respondents for their preferred option on how Council should proceed on 11 projects – with the options ranging from if or when the project goes ahead, to the level of investment, or how the spending is spread over the 10 years of the draft Long-Term Plan.

However, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said engagement on the draft Long-Term Plan must be bigger than just the highlighted projects.

“Councillors have had months of debate about the projects included in our draft Long-Term Plan, and now we genuinely want to hear from residents about if we’ve got the balance right,” said Mayor Southgate.

“I’m encouraging the wider community to share their thinking and ideas about what’s proposed but also any projects, partnerships, or ideas we haven’t thought about for the city.”

Residents’ views are also being sought on how the spending is funded, including a proposed rates increase of 8.9% in the first year, followed by annual 4.9% increases.

The 8.9% increase is made up of a 4.4% average increase to the general rate, and the introduction of a government compliance targeted rate which is equivalent to a 4.5% average rates rise.

The government compliance targeted rate is to cover growing costs as a result of legislation introduced by central government to deliver water services, and make changes to the District Plan. Councils have no choice but to deliver on government expectations, Southgate said.

“This draft Long-Term Plan comes with considerable financial challenges and we have made trade-offs in weighing up what’s best for Hamilton Kirikiriroa alongside what’s affordable for ratepayers. I don’t think any Councillor is happy at the thought of a significant rate increase,” Mayor Southgate said.

“The government compliance targeted rate is about us being as transparent as possible about some significant costs that are outside of our control. We’re not sugar-coating anything – it is what it is.”

Council also adopted consultation documents for proposed changes to its Development Contribution, Growth Funding, and Revenue and Financing policies.

Once community engagement on these policies and the draft Long-Term Plan gets underway on 5 March, there are many ways people will be able to share their voice:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 