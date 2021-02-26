Fatal Crash, Whakatane
Friday, 26 February 2021, 7:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in Waikato Hospital following a crash
between a truck and a ute in Coastlands, Whakatane on 23
February.
Police's thoughts are with the family at the
difficult time.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more