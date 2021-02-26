UPDATE 2: Papatoetoe Firearms Incident

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers:

Police can confirm that a man has died after being shot by Police following an incident in Papatoetoe yesterday evening.

At 5.47pm Police were called to an address in Avis Avenue after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house.

A member of the public called Police and said they could see a man with a firearm.

Police, including Armed Offenders Squad members and the Eagle helicopter responded and cordons were put in place.

Police staff continued to make attempts to negotiate with the man in order resolve the matter safely.

At about 8.24pm, the man came out of the house with a shotgun, Police repeatedly asked him to drop the firearm and he failed to do so.

He was then shot by Police.

St John staff immediately administered advanced First Aid before the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he has died.

Formal identification still needs to take place and Police will not be in a position to release the man’s name until this has been completed and all next-of-kin have been informed.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says the man’s family and our Police staff are being well supported following last night’s incident.

“Serious incidents such as this are really upsetting for all involved.

As we've said before this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but the safety of the wider community.”

“We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support,” says Superintendent Rogers.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.

A media stand up will be held at Counties Manukau Police Station at 10.30am.

Media are asked to set up outside.

© Scoop Media

