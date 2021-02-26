Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Almost Complete Decarbonisation Of Road Transport By 2030 Least Difficult Path To Meeting Climate Change Targets

Friday, 26 February 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Transport is the one sector that provides best bang for buck when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to Dr Paul Winton of the 1point5 Project.

Dr Winton presented a compelling story to Waikato Regional Council and stakeholders in council chambers this week, sharing his analysis of New Zealand’s emissions and the most pragmatic path to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C that New Zealand has committed to under the Zero Carbon Act of 2019.

To achieve a 1.5°C world, Dr Winton’s analysis showed that New Zealand must reduce its carbon-equivalent emissions by around 60 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030. He said doing this would require, among other things, the almost complete decarbonisation of road transport by 2030, which was the least difficult of New Zealand’s options to reduce greenhouse gases and achievable using solutions that already exist.

Dr Winton demonstrated his scenario building tool, Transport2030 (developed by MRCagney), which is focused on Auckland and shows how changing the transport network can reduce carbon emissions without spending billions of dollars on new capital heavy projects.

He did this by using scenarios of:

  • opening the streets for people not vehicles
  • opening streets for buses
  • introducing car emissions standards
  • increasing the average car occupancy
  • electrification of vehicles.

“We need to get really serious about cycling, open our streets to our people and provide them with a safe healthy and equitable option to get around,” Dr Winton said.

“A lot of our trips are short trips. In Auckland, more than half the trips are only 2 or 3 kilometres.

“Two weeks ago, the UK transport secretary said all cities and towns by 2030 will have more than half of all trips taken by bike or by foot. These are the cities we are competing with. If you want to bring talent here, don’t look like a car-centric city.

“It is true the transformation we need to make in the next decade is going to be really, really hard but it’s going to be a lot easier than the transformation we’ll have to make if we don’t act and it’s a lot cheaper than the transformation we will make if we don’t act.”

Dr Winton said cars would always be “part of the mix” but we need to electrify the fleet and “discourage cars that have 1.1 people in them” by introducing congestion charges and making parking harder.

“We need to get serious about emissions standards. No one should bring a new Ranger or Hilux into the country. Each of these is the equivalent of cutting down 50 mature kauri trees. We need to stop bringing those carbon bombs into the country.”

In the Waikato, transport makes up 16 per cent of our emissions but is the fastest growing regional emissions source.

Climate Action Committee chair Jennifer Nickel said Dr Winton had given Waikato Regional Council, its staff and all the stakeholders in the transportation sector something to think about.

“He’s given us the challenge to do something about it and to do something fast.”

Public Transport Regional Connections Committee chair Angela Strange said she was inspired by the solutions Dr Winton provided for the urban areas and would be keen to explore how rural communities could be better supported with changes to the transport sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 