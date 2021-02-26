Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

People's Favourites Go On Display In My Beloved

Friday, 26 February 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Aigantighe Art Gallery is preparing to showcase some the most popular works from its permanent collection in a new show.

The gallery is home to 1,800 artworks, the new exhibition showcases 21 works that have been voted for by the public earlier in the month, with nearly 250 people selecting their favourites.

Art Gallery Manager Cara Fitzgerald said that the exhibition is a creative way of highlighting the beloved favorites of the gallery’s permanent collection

“It has been interesting to which artworks people want to see. While there are one or two clear favourites there is a real diversity of interest in the community. Our collection reflects that.”

Hamish Pettengell, gallery curator selected 50 works from Gallery’s Permanent Collection to be included in the poll, which was taken throughout February.

The 21 most popular list includes Tasman Bay from Mapua, Nelson by Toss Wollaston; Mt Cook Lillies by Jessie Wigley; and Landscape Synthesis III by Bill Sutton

“Our art collection belongs to the people of the Timaru District, reflecting its people, history, culture and communities, and it’s loved by many from all corners of the world,” Said Cara.

“With the historic house gallery being closed our exhibition space has decreased, and while we have been displaying permanent collection works in other parts of the gallery, we are really looking forward to when the historic house is open again and our collection can be seen together with our touring exhibitions in the future.”

My Beloved opens at Aigantighe Art Gallery on 25 February. Everyone has the opportunity to see these cherished works of art until 18 April 2021.

In order of preferenceDateArtistWork
11960.2Austen Deans (b.1915, d.2011)Orari Gorge
21982.11Olivia Spencer-Bower (b.1905, d.1982)The Untidy Verandah
31981.8Bill Sutton (b.1917, d.2000)Landscape Synthesis III
41979.2Don Binney (b.1940, d.2012)Green Autumn Te Henga
51960.5Esther Hope (b.1885, d.1975)Gateway at Avignon
61980.30Jessie Wigley (b.1883, d.1968)Mt Cook Lilies
72002.9William Greene (b.1871, d.1925)The Unemployed
82002.10William Menzies Gibb (b.1859, d.1931)Timaru Harbour
91962.8Henry John Yeend King (b.1855, d.1924)Still Waters
101974.8Eileen Mayo (b.1906, d.1994)Royal Avenue, Chelsea
112003.36Clifford Brunsden (b.1909, d.1969)Timaru from South Street Railway Bridge
121990.23Jacqueline Fahey (b.1929)Sisters Communing II
131999.8Colin McCahon (b.1919, d.1987)Daisy Le Cren Series 9 -12
141998.34Archibald Nicoll (b.1886, d.1953)Helen Grant
151971.4Grace Butler (b.1886, d.1962)Heathcote River
161956.50Lexden Pocock (b.1850, d.1919)Dangerous Documents
171996.33Ainslie Manson (b.1917, d.1983)Timaru Port
181956.37Thomas Kennington (b.1856, d.1916)The Mother
191997.53Bill Hammond (b.1947, d.2021)Fancy 2
201956.29Frances Hodgkins (b.1869, d.1947)Maori Woman
211967.16Toss Woollaston (b.1910, d.1998)Tasman Bay from Mapua, Nelson

