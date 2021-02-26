People’s Favourites Go On Display In My Beloved

Aigantighe Art Gallery is preparing to showcase some the most popular works from its permanent collection in a new show.

The gallery is home to 1,800 artworks, the new exhibition showcases 21 works that have been voted for by the public earlier in the month, with nearly 250 people selecting their favourites.

Art Gallery Manager Cara Fitzgerald said that the exhibition is a creative way of highlighting the beloved favorites of the gallery’s permanent collection

“It has been interesting to which artworks people want to see. While there are one or two clear favourites there is a real diversity of interest in the community. Our collection reflects that.”

Hamish Pettengell, gallery curator selected 50 works from Gallery’s Permanent Collection to be included in the poll, which was taken throughout February.

The 21 most popular list includes Tasman Bay from Mapua, Nelson by Toss Wollaston; Mt Cook Lillies by Jessie Wigley; and Landscape Synthesis III by Bill Sutton

“Our art collection belongs to the people of the Timaru District, reflecting its people, history, culture and communities, and it’s loved by many from all corners of the world,” Said Cara.

“With the historic house gallery being closed our exhibition space has decreased, and while we have been displaying permanent collection works in other parts of the gallery, we are really looking forward to when the historic house is open again and our collection can be seen together with our touring exhibitions in the future.”

My Beloved opens at Aigantighe Art Gallery on 25 February. Everyone has the opportunity to see these cherished works of art until 18 April 2021.

In order of preference Date Artist Work 1 1960.2 Austen Deans (b.1915, d.2011) Orari Gorge 2 1982.11 Olivia Spencer-Bower (b.1905, d.1982) The Untidy Verandah 3 1981.8 Bill Sutton (b.1917, d.2000) Landscape Synthesis III 4 1979.2 Don Binney (b.1940, d.2012) Green Autumn Te Henga 5 1960.5 Esther Hope (b.1885, d.1975) Gateway at Avignon 6 1980.30 Jessie Wigley (b.1883, d.1968) Mt Cook Lilies 7 2002.9 William Greene (b.1871, d.1925) The Unemployed 8 2002.10 William Menzies Gibb (b.1859, d.1931) Timaru Harbour 9 1962.8 Henry John Yeend King (b.1855, d.1924) Still Waters 10 1974.8 Eileen Mayo (b.1906, d.1994) Royal Avenue, Chelsea 11 2003.36 Clifford Brunsden (b.1909, d.1969) Timaru from South Street Railway Bridge 12 1990.23 Jacqueline Fahey (b.1929) Sisters Communing II 13 1999.8 Colin McCahon (b.1919, d.1987) Daisy Le Cren Series 9 -12 14 1998.34 Archibald Nicoll (b.1886, d.1953) Helen Grant 15 1971.4 Grace Butler (b.1886, d.1962) Heathcote River 16 1956.50 Lexden Pocock (b.1850, d.1919) Dangerous Documents 17 1996.33 Ainslie Manson (b.1917, d.1983) Timaru Port 18 1956.37 Thomas Kennington (b.1856, d.1916) The Mother 19 1997.53 Bill Hammond (b.1947, d.2021) Fancy 2 20 1956.29 Frances Hodgkins (b.1869, d.1947) Maori Woman 21 1967.16 Toss Woollaston (b.1910, d.1998) Tasman Bay from Mapua, Nelson

