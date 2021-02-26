How Do We Share Hamilton’s Growth Costs?

Hamilton City Council wants to know what the city’s residents, ratepayers and developers think about how the costs of growth are shared.

A month-long consultation period opens on 5 March for Hamiltonians to give their views on an updated Development Contributions Policy (DC Policy) and Growth Funding Policy. Council yesterday (25 February 2021) confirmed the draft policies and consultation information.

Yesterday’s meeting also noted updates will be made to some financial information in the final documents, after a minor re-allocation of some charges between industrial, residential and commercial development.

The DC Policy sets out what portion of the budgeted costs of growth are paid by new developments, as opposed to through rates or other funding. The Growth Funding Policy sets out how Council approaches unbudgeted growth projects, making sure it considers affordability and how any unplanned growth might affect its long-term planning.

People will have lots of options to provide feedback on the policies, as well as on the city’s draft Long-Term Plan, through a series of engagement events in coming weeks. Consultation and submission information will be available from Council’s Municipal Building in Garden Place, Hamilton City Libraries or online at futurehamilton.co.nz from 5 March to 7 April 2021.

